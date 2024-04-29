Is it actually economical to fly basic economy?

If you're looking to save money on flights, choosing the lowest cost fare seems like it would make the most sense. And in theory, that means booking basic economy.

But with the plethora of restrictions that airlines have placed on basic economy, from no seat selection to no option to change or cancel your trip, it raises the question of how much you're really saving in the long run — and whether those savings are worth it.

How much does flying basic economy actually save?

On average, savings for booking basic economy instead of main cabin range from $49 to $80 for a round-trip flight, said NerdWallet based on its analysis of "dozens of round-trip routes in 2024" for six major airlines.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Exactly how much you will save "can vary widely by both airline and specific flight route," said NerdWallet. The most significant savings were with Hawaiian Airlines, followed by Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Price differences between basic economy and main cabin were less notable for United Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

However, beyond just fare price, it's also worth factoring into your calculations what you will lose by booking basic economy, and what additional costs you may end up taking your wallet back out for.

For instance, if you are not comfortable allowing the airline to select a seat for you, you may have to pay a fee to choose a seat yourself. You also could run into an added fee to take a bag aboard. With United, for example, "those who bring a full-sized carry-on bag to the gate will be charged the applicable baggage fee, plus a $25 gate handling fee," said Forbes .

You may also sacrifice the opportunity to earn any points and miles on your trip, as "some airlines won't let you earn points or miles with their loyalty program if you purchase a basic economy ticket," said Travel + Leisure .

And perhaps your greatest opportunity to lose out is if something happens and you need to change or cancel your flight. "On almost every major airline in the U.S., apart from JetBlue, you cannot change or modify your basic economy fare," said Travel + Leisure, which "means that if you need to make any changes, you have to buy an entirely new ticket."

When does it make sense to fly basic economy?

Given the aforementioned restrictions — and the cost differences — when does it make sense to book the cheaper fare? "If you're confident in your travel dates, unconcerned with the middle seat and uninterested in elite status perks, you should strongly consider opting for these cheaper fares," said NerdWallet .

You can also make the determination depending on what airline you're booking with, since "all airlines have their own rules (and terminology) for basic economy tickets," said NerdWallet. For instance, Hawaiian Airlines lets you earn qualifying miles at a full rate, whereas Delta Air Lines doesn't allow you to earn any miles or credit toward elite status at all. Similarly, while United and JetBlue do not permit an overhead carry-on bag with basic economy, Delta and American do.

What are other ways to save on flights?

If basic economy doesn't seem like the right pick for you, luckily there are alternative ways to save when flying. These include:

Purchasing at the right time. Timing matters when it comes to booking flights. Ideally, you'll "book one to two months before" for domestic trips, said Time , citing Hayley Berg, lead economist at travel site Hopper.

Choosing travel days strategically. You can also save by "booking mid-week travel dates instead of weekends and booking for the off-peak months outside of the usual June through August summer peak," said Time.