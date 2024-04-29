Is it actually economical to fly basic economy?

Airlines have placed so many restrictions on basic economy, you may wonder if it's even worth the savings anymore

One hundred dollar paper airplane with a natural airplane shadow
Fly basic if "you're confident in your travel dates, unconcerned with the middle seat and uninterested in elite status perks"
(Image credit: Aslan Alphan / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

If you're looking to save money on flights, choosing the lowest cost fare seems like it would make the most sense. And in theory, that means booking basic economy. 

But with the plethora of restrictions that airlines have placed on basic economy, from no seat selection to no option to change or cancel your trip, it raises the question of how much you're really saving in the long run — and whether those savings are worth it.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Airlines Planes
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸