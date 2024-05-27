Can't make a trip? 4 tips to get some of your money back.

We may be out of the days of peak COVID cancellations, but life can still disrupt even the best laid plans. If you find yourself in a situation where you can no longer go on a trip you booked, it's not just the memories you will be missing out on — any money you already paid is also on the line.

Maybe you were proactive enough to purchase travel insurance, in which case you are probably not sweating it. But if that's not the situation you are in, here are some tips for hopefully recouping some of the money you stand to lose. After all, missing a trip already stings enough.

1. See what travel protection your credit card offers.

There is a chance you have travel insurance and didn't even know it. Some credit cards "offer varying levels of trip cancellation insurance that's designed to protect you for some unforeseen circumstances," such as "sickness, accident, or injury that affects either you or an immediate family member or traveling companion," or "severe weather that affects the start or continuation of your trip," said NerdWallet .

Note that for this coverage to apply, "the travel must have been booked on the credit card that offers travel protection," said NerdWallet — "simply holding the card but paying with a different one won't help."

Double-check your card's benefits and if it offers travel insurance, find out what is covered. From there, make sure to move forward with filing a claim within the specified timeframe.

2. Familiarize yourself with cancellation policies.

Before you panic, take a deep breath and read the fine print. You can often go to the website of the company you are hoping to recoup money from and check out their policies. In some cases, "the airline, hotel, or vendor may already have a structure in place for people experiencing problems," said Kiplinger .

It is also helpful to enter the process of getting refunds with a firm knowledge of what you are owed. For example, "according to the Department of Transportation, passengers are due a refund if their flight is canceled" — not just that measly voucher an airline may initially try to offer you. On the other hand, if you booked a nonrefundable fare, "you'll find that some airlines charge a fee to cancel, and they might base the fee on how far in advance you cancel," said The Points Guy , which might be helpful to know in advance if you are trying to keep your cool.

3. Be ready and willing to negotiate.

While some cancellation policies do not allow for much wiggle room, in other cases, you may be surprised what you can get if you remain patient and persistent.

For instance, when it comes to getting money back on a hotel reservation, "you get what you negotiate," said Forbes . "Hotels and resorts aren't as strict about refunds because generally, it's a far more competitive industry than airlines," so you may be able to "call the property and possibly negotiate a refund or an extension" of credit.

Similarly, if you worked through a travel agent, they may be able to help you out, as "a qualified travel advisor knows the ins and outs of the refund rules, not to mention some inside contacts," said Forbes.

And it never hurts to reach out with a polite message just to see what happens — "if you're an older traveler or have health problems, you might be able to talk yourself into a refund," said Forbes.

4. Involve your credit card company if necessary.

If a company is not cooperating or you are dealing with a cost that's non-refundable, you can try filing a credit card dispute. This offers "a way to recoup costs when a merchant doesn't deliver the product promised at the point of purchase," said Nerdwallet, though it "should be your last resort after exhausting all other possibilities."

Also note that if you are going this route, you will need to show the efforts you've already made to get your money back. "A successful chargeback often hinges on documentation," said NerdWallet, so make sure to "save screenshots and relevant emails," alongside any other relevant communications that illustrate the situation.