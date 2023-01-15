The growing problem of flight cancellations

Between the thousands of flights canceled by Southwest over the holidays and the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) recent complete grounding of all planes in the U.S., things for the aviation industry have been, to put it mildly, not great. But what causes all these problems, and can they be fixed? Here's everything you need to know:

Are flight cancellations becoming more common?

The number of flight cancellations has been steadily rising over the last four years, not including the COVID-ravaged year of 2020. Official figures from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) showed the overall cancellation rate in 2022 was 2.57 percent, which works out to 144,515 canceled flights. The number of canceled flights in just the first half of 2022 alone — about 128,000 — exceeded the number of cancellations seen in all of 2019, Reuters reported.

Delays are also on the rise. BTS data showed that 2022 saw 1,132,113 flights delayed by at least 15 minutes. That means over 20 percent of flights didn't depart or arrive on time, in addition to another 13,000 flights that had to be diverted from their original destinations. This was also a large jump from the 809,000 flight delays reported in 2021.

What's behind the rise?

Bad weather is the main driver of flight cancellations overall. The FAA estimates that 70 percent of all delayed or canceled flights are due to weather. "Given the weather delays, the flight crew are not able to get themselves and the planes to the next stop, which causes a cascading effect on delays," Kerry Tan, a professor of economics at Loyola University Maryland's Sellinger School of Business, told Condé Nast Traveler last year.

Of course, weather problems are especially acute during the winter months. But flight cancellations are often a year-round problem, exacerbated lately by a significant labor shortage in the aviation industry, particularly among pilots. Management consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimated that the pilot shortfall could reach 30,000 by 2025, per CNBC. Many airlines offered incentives for pilots to retire early during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC noted, and as a result, there are simply not enough qualified people to get airplanes in the sky. This remains a large pitfall now that demand for travel is ramping up after the pandemic. "Airlines are adding flights to their schedules and packing planes," noted Axios. "But they've sometimes struggled operationally."