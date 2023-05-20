How to find the right travel insurance

Before you go down the rabbit hole of comparing travel insurance policies, it's helpful to know whether or not you actually need it. Consider buying travel insurance if:

When planning a big trip , a common question that arises is whether or not to buy travel insurance, and if so, how to choose the right policy. There are a plethora of options out there and a wide range of potential price points. Here's how to make sense of the offerings and evaluate your options to find the right travel insurance policy for you.

In other instances, however, travelers might be just fine skipping out on travel insurance, Nerdwallet said. This includes if your airline tickets are already flexible, or if all of the parts of your trip you've booked are refundable or cancellable.

Some credit cards automatically offer travel insurance when you make a purchase using the card related to your trip. "So, for instance, if you have trip cancellation insurance on a card, you're covered when you book a flight using that card. Same goes for checking your bag and activating your lost luggage protection," Francis Hondal, president of loyalty and engagement with MasterCard, told CNBC.

What does travel insurance cover?

If you've determined that you need travel insurance, it's essential to be clear on what travel insurance does — and doesn't — usually cover. There are comprehensive travel insurance policies that offer a bundle of benefits, and then there are different types of travel insurance policies that cover specific elements of your trip.

That said, "policies generally provide coverage for three things: protection for your financial expenses, protection for your well-being and protection for your personal belongings," according to CNBC. Look for the following areas of coverage when sorting through the options:

Trip cancellation, delay, and interruption

Medical expenses and emergency evacuation

Baggage loss

Other benefits might include 24-hour assistance services, "cancel for any reason" coverage, accidental death and dismemberment, and car rental collision insurance.

What's not usually covered?

What's covered can vary from policy to policy, which is why it's so important to read the fine print to fully understand how your specific policy protects you. In general, however, here are some common situations travel insurance won't shell out for:

Protection against a storm or weather event that's already been named

Activities performed when under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Extreme sports, such as scuba diving or rock climbing

Pregnancy, including potentially medical costs incurred on a trip while pregnant

Medical costs for elective procedures

Fear of travel

Lost or stolen cash

How much does travel insurance cost?

Based on a Forbes Advisor's analysis of travel insurance rates, on average, travel insurance runs around 6% of your trip's cost.

However, the cost of travel insurance "can vary a lot depending on how much coverage you're getting and how expensive your trip is," CNBC said. So if you want a lot of coverage in different areas, and you've planned a lengthy and expensive trip with a number of preplanned and nonrefundable expenses, you'll generally pay more for travel insurance.

High health care costs at your destination, your existing medical conditions, and your age can all drive up the price of travel insurance, said Nerdwallet.

How to find the right policy

Once you have a general sense of what to expect with travel insurance in terms of coverage and cost, you'll need to suss out what you want out of your policy, and how much you're willing to spend.