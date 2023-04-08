How to get away affordably this summer

Taking a summer vacation doesn't have to drain your bank account. While that might seem hard to believe with the price of flights and lodging, there are ways you can get away affordably. Planning a budget-friendly vacation might require a bit more planning and greater flexibility, but it might be all the easier to kick back and relax when you get there without worrying about the tab you're racking up.

If that sounds like just what you need this summer, here are some tips to keep in mind as you start planning that getaway you've been dreaming about.

1. Choose your destination with cost in mind

Rather than setting your sights on the new hotspot everyone's been talking about, you might consider selecting your destination by evaluating the economics. Kiplinger recently compiled a list of the least expensive countries to visit, which it says is "based on the average total daily cost you might pay once you reach your destination — including accommodation, food, and the daily cost of living" (though note airfare is not factored into the equation).

Here are the top five:

Laos : Visiting this country in Southeast Asia that boasts over 4,000 islands will set you back an average of just $15 a day. Kiplinger estimates that the average accommodation cost is $8, while average daily meals run $5.

: Visiting this country in Southeast Asia that boasts over 4,000 islands will set you back an average of just $15 a day. Kiplinger estimates that the average accommodation cost is $8, while average daily meals run $5. Turkey: This country that Kiplinger describes as "an underrated tourist destination" will run you an average of $23 a day. Plus, visitors can choose from a range of activities, from mountains, to beaches, to cities.

This country that Kiplinger describes as "an underrated tourist destination" will run you an average of $23 a day. Plus, visitors can choose from a range of activities, from mountains, to beaches, to cities. Indonesia: In Indonesia, you can see "stunning beaches, volcanoes, jungles, orangutan colonies, giant Komodo dragons, and vast mountain ranges" — all for an average daily cost of $47, Kiplinger says.

In Indonesia, you can see "stunning beaches, volcanoes, jungles, orangutan colonies, giant Komodo dragons, and vast mountain ranges" — all for an average daily cost of $47, Kiplinger says. Thailand: While Kiplinger acknowledges that flights to Thailand can be pricey, once you're there, your average daily costs is just around $52.

While Kiplinger acknowledges that flights to Thailand can be pricey, once you're there, your average daily costs is just around $52. Hungary: If you were hoping to make it to Europe, know that it's possible to do it on the cheap. Kiplinger estimates that visitors will spend around $70 on average in Hungary.

2. Consider what's currently in demand

As you plan your trip, it's also helpful to consider what else is going on that might impact prices. For instance, did an airline recently cut or add routes to a destination? Are there any events going on that might cause prices to spike?