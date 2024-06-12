4 tips to save as a guest this wedding season
The necessary gifts, approved outfits and required travel can really add up
It's that time of year. The period from late spring to early fall — unofficially known as wedding season — can be jam-packed with nuptial-related obligations. While we all want to be there for the people we love on their big day, the reality is that attending weddings is not so easy on the budget.
There are the gifts to purchase, the pre-parties to attend and the dress code-appropriate outfit to acquire. And if the wedding is not nearby, you will have to cover flights, lodging and a rental car. All of that and more totals to spending "an average of $611 per wedding," said Bankrate, based on a 2023 survey. So it's no surprise that "roughly 6 in 10 (62%)" wedding attendees "have at least one financial concern."
Here are four steps you can take to embrace your wedding lineup this season while keeping your bank account balance intact.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. Plan as far in advance as possible
Planning ahead can save you on a number of fronts. For instance, when it comes to getting a gift, "hitting the registry early means you'll have a better chance of picking something that fits your budget," said Discover. Similarly, being proactive can help you avoid "missing out on sales, having to make an expensive last-minute buy, or having to do rush deliveries."
But where this tip especially applies is if a wedding involves travel, which is "by far the most a guest will spend on a wedding," said The New York Times. Set up alerts for flight prices well ahead of time, so you can snag a deal when it comes up.
2. Consider what costs you can split with other attendees
You can also save by coordinating with other wedding guests. For example, said Ellevest, "could you go in on a rental house with a few pals instead of paying $300/night for that fancy hotel room?" Or, instead of renting a car on your own, "could you and a few other guests carpool instead?"
You can even extend this mentality to the gift you get. "Gifts for the couple can be expensive on your own, so consider going in on a gift with friends. This way, you can stay within your budget and still give a meaningful gift, since a gift budget can range from $20 to $50 with this method," Janessa White, the co-founder of a wedding planning service specializing in elopement packages, said to Discover.
3. Rewear, or consider renting
Getting a new look for every wedding — especially if you are attending multiple within a season — can be pricey. Those dresses or suits may also end up being wasted space in your closet, if you are just going to wear them once.
Instead, consider renting something to wear, which may be more affordable. For instance, e-commerce site Rent the Runway offers "a wedding concierge to help guests find an appropriate outfit for any dress code," said the Times, and you can also rent "accessories, like jewelry and clutches," to freshen up something you already have hanging in your closet.
4. Remember you can say no
If it is "putting too much strain on your budget, the wedding may just not be in the cards, especially if you're working toward other financial goals and priorities," said Discover. In this case, you may need to opt for "gracefully declining an invitation," which "most couples will understand."
You also might consider saying 'yes' to some parts of the festivities and 'no' to others, especially if it is important for you to be there on the big day. For example, maybe you commit to attending the wedding weekend, but you opt out of the bachelorette party or out-of-town bridal shower.
And if your calendar is packed with weddings, realize you "might have to start making some cuts," said Ellevest. "Do you really need to go to the wedding of that roommate you lived with one summer whom you haven't spoken to in years?"
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
A massive copper shortage is on the horizon
Under the Radar It is estimated that mines will only meet 80% of copper needs by 2030
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Take a hike with these 8 helpful products
The Week Recommends Be prepared for almost anything on your trek
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?
In the Spotlight Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What financial moves should college grads prioritize?
The Explainer The real world means rent, groceries and student loan payments
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to minimize taxes when investing
The Explainer It's important to know how much of your investment income is getting diverted to taxes
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to build an investment strategy for the long term
The Explainer This kind of financial strategy can serve you for years to come
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Estate planning: when it's time and how to do it
The Explainer Protect your assets and your legacy
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to do if you're falling behind on credit card debt
The Explainer Avoid accruing interest and late fees
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What is consumer sentiment, and what does it tell us?
The Explainer This economic indicator reflects how consumers feel about their finances and predicts whether they plan to spend money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to split costs on a group vacation
The Explainer Accommodate everyone's budgets and vacation expectations
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Can't make a trip? 4 tips to get some of your money back.
The Explainer Sometimes life gets in the way of your travel plans
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published