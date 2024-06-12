4 tips to save as a guest this wedding season

It's that time of year. The period from late spring to early fall — unofficially known as wedding season — can be jam-packed with nuptial-related obligations. While we all want to be there for the people we love on their big day, the reality is that attending weddings is not so easy on the budget.

There are the gifts to purchase, the pre-parties to attend and the dress code-appropriate outfit to acquire. And if the wedding is not nearby, you will have to cover flights, lodging and a rental car. All of that and more totals to spending "an average of $611 per wedding," said Bankrate , based on a 2023 survey. So it's no surprise that "roughly 6 in 10 (62%)" wedding attendees "have at least one financial concern."

Here are four steps you can take to embrace your wedding lineup this season while keeping your bank account balance intact.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

1. Plan as far in advance as possible

Planning ahead can save you on a number of fronts. For instance, when it comes to getting a gift, "hitting the registry early means you'll have a better chance of picking something that fits your budget," said Discover . Similarly, being proactive can help you avoid "missing out on sales, having to make an expensive last-minute buy, or having to do rush deliveries."

But where this tip especially applies is if a wedding involves travel, which is "by far the most a guest will spend on a wedding," said The New York Times . Set up alerts for flight prices well ahead of time, so you can snag a deal when it comes up.

2. Consider what costs you can split with other attendees

You can also save by coordinating with other wedding guests. For example, said Ellevest , "could you go in on a rental house with a few pals instead of paying $300/night for that fancy hotel room?" Or, instead of renting a car on your own, "could you and a few other guests carpool instead?"

You can even extend this mentality to the gift you get. "Gifts for the couple can be expensive on your own, so consider going in on a gift with friends. This way, you can stay within your budget and still give a meaningful gift, since a gift budget can range from $20 to $50 with this method," Janessa White, the co-founder of a wedding planning service specializing in elopement packages, said to Discover.

3. Rewear, or consider renting

Getting a new look for every wedding — especially if you are attending multiple within a season — can be pricey. Those dresses or suits may also end up being wasted space in your closet, if you are just going to wear them once.

Instead, consider renting something to wear, which may be more affordable. For instance, e-commerce site Rent the Runway offers "a wedding concierge to help guests find an appropriate outfit for any dress code," said the Times, and you can also rent "accessories, like jewelry and clutches," to freshen up something you already have hanging in your closet.

4. Remember you can say no

If it is "putting too much strain on your budget, the wedding may just not be in the cards, especially if you're working toward other financial goals and priorities," said Discover. In this case, you may need to opt for "gracefully declining an invitation," which "most couples will understand."

You also might consider saying 'yes' to some parts of the festivities and 'no' to others, especially if it is important for you to be there on the big day. For example, maybe you commit to attending the wedding weekend, but you opt out of the bachelorette party or out-of-town bridal shower.

And if your calendar is packed with weddings, realize you "might have to start making some cuts," said Ellevest. "Do you really need to go to the wedding of that roommate you lived with one summer whom you haven't spoken to in years?"