4 tips to save as a guest this wedding season

The necessary gifts, approved outfits and required travel can really add up

Couple celebrating their marriage in front of their friends at an outdoor wedding
Based on a 2023 survey, guests spend an average of $611 per wedding
(Image credit: Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

It's that time of year. The period from late spring to early fall — unofficially known as wedding season — can be jam-packed with nuptial-related obligations. While we all want to be there for the people we love on their big day, the reality is that attending weddings is not so easy on the budget.

There are the gifts to purchase, the pre-parties to attend and the dress code-appropriate outfit to acquire. And if the wedding is not nearby, you will have to cover flights, lodging and a rental car. All of that and more totals to spending "an average of $611 per wedding," said Bankrate, based on a 2023 survey. So it's no surprise that "roughly 6 in 10 (62%)" wedding attendees "have at least one financial concern."

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

