Where are mortgage rates heading in 2027?

There is one clear direction: up

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Shiny chrome 2027 numbers with a stylized house icon on a reflective purple surface
High inflation is largely to blame
(Image credit: sankai / Getty Images)

Since the pandemic, mortgage rates have mostly been climbing. It’s looking like that trend is unlikely to reverse course in 2027.

In bad news for home buyers and sellers alike, economists at the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, are now “predicting much higher mortgage rates through the end of 2026 and into 2027,” said CNBC. Stubbornly high inflation is a major driver, as is the bond market. Here is what to know.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing