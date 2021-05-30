GOP's Capito says Biden 'has his heart' in infrastructure negotiations

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), the GOP's lead negotiator in infrastructure talks with the White House, suggested Sunday that she has some hope that she can find common ground with President Biden on the issue.

"We're building those blocks towards a really good, solid infrastructure package that has bipartisan support," she said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. "So we're responding to what the president has said — he told me on the day before yesterday, 'Let's get this done.' And I think that means he has his heart … in this. We have had some back and forth with the staff who have sort of pulled back a little bit, but I think we're smoothing out those edges."

That said, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, and told host Jake Tapper that Democrats are running out patience, though he did add that "negotiations have been healthy. There's a lot of conversations going on."