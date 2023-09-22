The week's best photojournalism

A woman picking cotton, a dog dressed up as a lion and more

Anahi Valenzuela
By Anahi Valenzuela
published
1/12
(Image credit: Temur Ismailov / AFP via Getty Images )

2/12
(Image credit: Silvia Izquierdo / AP )

3/12
(Image credit: STR / AFP via Getty Images)

4/12
(Image credit: Getty Images)

5/12
(Image credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

6/12
(Image credit: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP via Getty Images)

7/12
(Image credit: Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty Images)

8/12
(Image credit: Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)

9/12
(Image credit: STR / AFP via Getty Images)

10/12
(Image credit: Laurent Cipriani )

11/12
(Image credit: Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images)

12/12
(Image credit: Andreea Alexandru / AP)

Anahi Valenzuela

Anahi is the editorial assistant at The Week and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley. She enjoys reading and attempting to cook new recipes. 

