Sport's big winners of 2023 – in pictures
Man City, Novak Djokovic and Simone Biles celebrate huge success this year
Manchester City: men's football
Novak Djokovic: men's tennis
Simone Biles: women's gymnastics
Spain: women's football
Lionel Messi: men's football
South Africa: men's rugby union
Australia: men's cricket
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Mike Starling is the digital features editor at The Week, where he writes content and edits the Arts & Life and Sport website sections and the Food & Drink and Travel newsletters. He started his career in 2001 in Gloucestershire as a sports reporter and sub-editor and has held various roles as a writer and editor at news, travel and B2B publications. He has spoken at a number of sports business conferences and also worked as a consultant creating sports travel content for tourism boards. International experience includes spells living and working in Dubai, UAE; Brisbane, Australia; and Beirut, Lebanon.
-
Critics' choice: The year's best novels
Feature As well as the year's best nonfiction
By The Week US Published
-
Works of art that made the news in 2023
The Explainer Artworks that were sold, copied, saved and stolen in the past year
By The Week UK Published
-
Celebrities and global icons who died in 2023
In Depth The world said farewell this year to high-profile people including Tina Turner, Betty Boothroyd and Bobby Charlton
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A volcanic eruption, prison geese, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A resting heron, a smoke bomb protest, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A Santa Claus race, a plane turned hotel, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A Thanksgiving parade, an erupting volcano, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures An ancient religious festival, a fiery disruption, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A colorful air show performance, a stranded boat, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures An anti-monarchy demonstration, a 12-foot-tall puppet and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A colorful playground, a powerful wave, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published