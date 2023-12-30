The year in photos: poignant pictures from around the world in 2023

From rescued rabbits in Greek wildfires to Elton John's farewell set at Glastonbury

Brazil's President Lula arrives at the Planalto Palace in Brasília following his inauguration ceremony

JANUARY: Brazil's President Lula arrives at the Planalto Palace in Brasília following his inauguration ceremony. It was a "stunning comeback" for a politician who was banned from standing in the previous 2018 election because he was behind bars, said the BBC. The left-wing leader, who served as president between 2003 and 2010, beat Jair Bolsonaro with 50.9% of the votes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A father holds the hand of his dead teenage daughter after earthquakes in Turkey

FEBRUARY: Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes, which killed more than 55,000 people. "Few images depict the agony quite as plainly as a photograph from the Turkish region of Kahramanmaraş, in which a father holds the hand of his dead teenage daughter," said The Guardian at the time. The image shows Mesut Hancer holding on to 15-year-old Irmak "as she lies on her bed beneath the slabs of concrete", said the paper.

(Image credit: Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester throws a stone towards police in Nairobi

MARCH: A protester throws a stone towards police in Nairobi. Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga had called on his supporters to take part in nationwide protests every Monday and Thursday to demand that President William Ruto lower the cost of living. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sky over Wonosobo, Central Java, is filled with colourful hot air balloons as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Ansor Kertek Balloon Culture Festival

APRIL: The sky over Wonosobo, Central Java, is filled with colourful hot air balloons as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Ansor Kertek Balloon Culture Festival.  

(Image credit: Devi Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

The newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation ceremony, the first in Britain for 70 years

MAY: The newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation ceremony, the first in Britain for 70 years.

(Image credit: P van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Crowds at Glastonbury enjoy Elton John's headline show on the Pyramid Stage

JUNE: Crowds at Glastonbury enjoy Elton John's headline show on the Pyramid Stage. The 76-year-old's farewell set was the most-watched performance in the festival's history. 

(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A firefighter rescues a cat and two rabbits from a fire on the Greek island of Rhodes

JULY: A firefighter rescues a cat and two rabbits from a fire on the Greek island of Rhodes. Thousands of locals and tourists were forced to flee in the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation.

(Image credit: Spyros Bakalis/AFP via Getty Images)

A fairground ride in Bogotá, Colombia, is pictured against the Nevado del Ruiz volcano as it emits a cloud of ash

AUGUST: A fairground ride in Bogotá, Colombia, is pictured against the Nevado del Ruiz volcano as it emits a cloud of ash. The volcano, which took 23,000 lives in 1985, is among dozens rumbling across the world this year.

(Image credit: Guillermo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman kisses his wife, who arrived on a train from Kyiv to visit him, in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region

SEPTEMBER: A Ukrainian serviceman kisses his wife, who arrived on a train from Kyiv to visit him, in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region. After nearly two years of war, said foreign editor Alec Russell in the FT Magazine, society in Ukraine "is under increasing strain".

(Image credit: Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman holds a girl as Israeli air strikes hit Gaza City

OCTOBER: A woman holds a girl as Israeli air strikes hit Gaza City. Palestinians in the Strip have faced intense bombardment since 7 October, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. The photographer, Ali Jadallah, who has lost four relatives in the conflict, described how he is "numb" with grief in an article for The Economist's 1843 magazine. "The most important thing now," he said, "is to report what is happening."

(Image credit: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Giant pandas sit around a table at Chongqing Zoo

NOVEMBER: Giant pandas sit around a table at Chongqing Zoo. The "black-and-white guests" have been "star attractions" in the US and UK, but are expected to be returned to China by the end of next year in a "possible change in tack in China's approach to 'panda diplomacy'", said The Washington Post.

(Image credit: Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Northern Lights shine over Kirkjufell mountain, Iceland

DECEMBER: The Northern Lights shine over Kirkjufell mountain on the Snæfellsnesnes peninsula in Iceland.

(Image credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/Alamy)

