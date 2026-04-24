The week’s best photos

Cotton on, low tide, and more

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A municipal worker cleans the statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during preparations for the 156th anniversary of Lenin&#039;s birthday in St. Petersburg, Russia

A municipal worker cleans the statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during preparations for the 156th anniversary of Lenin's birthday in St. Petersburg, Russia

(Image credit: Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / Shutterstock)

Two great egret chicks swallow regurgitated fish from their parents at a bird rookery in St Augustine, Florida

Two great egret chicks swallow regurgitated fish from their parents at a bird rookery in St Augustine, Florida

(Image credit: Ronen Tivony / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

An employee checks quality of raw cotton at a yarn manufacturing factory in Rajkot, Gujarat, India

An employee checks quality of raw cotton at a yarn manufacturing factory in Rajkot, Gujarat, India

(Image credit: Amit Dave / Reuters)

Dogs are taken for an early morning walk along the beach during low tide in Del Mar, California, USA

Dogs are taken for an early morning walk along the beach during low tide in Del Mar, California, USA

(Image credit: Mike Blake / Reuters)

Samsung union workers sit with placards during a protest in Seoul, Korea

Samsung union workers sit with placards during a protest in Seoul, Korea

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu / EPA / Shutterstock)

Almond trees bloom on Akdamar Island, with snow-covered Mount Artos seen in the background in Van, Turkiye

Almond trees bloom on Akdamar Island, with snow-covered Mount Artos seen in the background in Van, Turkiye

(Image credit: Ali Celik / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Cengiz Arslan and Istvan Vancza wrestle at the European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania

Cengiz Arslan and Istvan Vancza wrestle at the European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania

(Image credit: Tibor Illyes / EPA / Shutterstock)

An Icelandic horse flips its mane at a farm in Wehrheim, Germany

An Icelandic horse flips its mane at a farm in Wehrheim, Germany

(Image credit: Michael Probst / AP Photo)

Displaced residents gesture the &#039;time out&#039; hand signal as they travel back to their homes in southern Lebanon

Displaced residents gesture the 'time out' hand signal as they travel back to their homes in southern Lebanon

(Image credit: Ibrahim Amro / AFP / Getty Images)

Members of a Vietnamese honour guard prepare ahead of a welcome ceremony for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam

Members of a Vietnamese honour guard prepare ahead of a welcome ceremony for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam

(Image credit: Nhac Nguyen / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

The peloton passes near Voerendaal during the 2026 Amstel Gold Race over 257.2km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, Netherlands

The peloton passes near Voerendaal during the 2026 Amstel Gold Race over 257.2km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, Netherlands

(Image credit: Marcel Van Hoorn / EPA / Shutterstock)

A street vendor walks down a street carrying food for sale in Hanoi, Vietnam

A street vendor walks down a street carrying food for sale in Hanoi, Vietnam

(Image credit: Nhac Nguyen / AFP / Getty Images)

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