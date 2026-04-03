The week’s best photos

A silent celebration, a racoon's Moon, and more

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Members of the Royal Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of the Insults take part in a Holy Wednesday silent procession in Zamora, Spain

Members of the Royal Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of the Insults take part in a Holy Wednesday silent procession in Zamora, Spain

(Image credit: Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty Images)

NASA&#039;s Artemis II rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, United States

NASA's Artemis II rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, United States

(Image credit: Chris O'Meara / AP Photo)

A worker unloads watermelons at Sadarghat wharf after a bumper harvest, in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A worker unloads watermelons at Sadarghat wharf after a bumper harvest, in Dhaka, Bangladesh

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

A raccoon is silhouetted against the rising full moon in Panama City, Panama

A raccoon is silhouetted against the rising full moon in Panama City, Panama

(Image credit: Matias Delacroix / AP Photo)

Protesters face off with police while demanding the release of Ousainou and Amie Bojan, siblings acquitted of killing two police officers in Brufut, Gambia

Protesters face off with police while demanding the release of Ousainou and Amie Bojan, siblings acquitted of killing two police officers in Brufut, Gambia

(Image credit:  Muhamadou Bittaye / AFP / Getty Images)

An aerial view shows white pelicans gathering at Lake &amp;Ccedil;avu&amp;#351;&amp;ccedil;u during a migration stopover near Konya in central Turkey

An aerial view shows white pelicans gathering at Lake Çavuşçu during a migration stopover near Konya in central Turkey

(Image credit: Seyit Konyali / Anadolu / Getty Images)

A family warms up by the fire at a camp for displaced people on the Beirut seafront amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah

A family warms up by the fire at a camp for displaced people on the Beirut seafront amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah

(Image credit: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP / Getty Images)

An aerial view of Estancia La Guitarra, a guitar-shaped farmstead created from 7,000 cypress and eucalyptus trees first planted in 1979, near General Levalle in Argentina

An aerial view of Estancia La Guitarra, a guitar-shaped farmstead created from 7,000 cypress and eucalyptus trees first planted in 1979, near General Levalle in Argentina

(Image credit: Juan Mabromata / AFP / Getty Images)

A Tamil Hindu devotee pierces his mouth during the Panguni Uthiram festival in Mumbai, India

A Tamil Hindu devotee pierces his mouth during the Panguni Uthiram festival in Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images)

The facade of a housing estate is painted to resemble an old-fashioned television test pattern in Singapore

The facade of a housing estate is painted to resemble an old-fashioned television test pattern in Singapore

(Image credit: Edgar Su / Reuters)

A boy from the Ultra-Orthodox community hides his face from the flames while participating in the burning of chametz (leavened food) that precedes Passover in Bnei Brak, Israel

A boy from the Ultra-Orthodox community hides his face from the flames while participating in the burning of chametz (leavened food) that precedes Passover in Bnei Brak, Israel

(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

New York Mets&#039; right fielder Carson Benge dives to catch a fly ball during the 11th inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis, United States

New York Mets' right fielder Carson Benge dives to catch a fly ball during the 11th inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis, United States

(Image credit: L.G. Patterson / AP Photo)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.