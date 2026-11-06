In Pictures

The week’s best photos

A firebreather, a roaring cub, and more

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The crowd is reflected in the visor of the helmet of a fireman as he gathers to protest for better working conditions in Brussels, Belgium

The crowd is reflected in the visor of the helmet of a fireman as he gathers to protest for better working conditions in Brussels, Belgium

(Image credit: Marius Burgelman / AP Photo)

A man spits fire during the traditional La Calabiuza Festival in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador

A man spits fire during the traditional La Calabiuza Festival in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador

(Image credit:  MARVIN RECINOS / AFP / Getty Images)

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