Buried: The Last Witness – 'mind-boggling' exposé into toxic chemicals

Michael Sheen teams up with the BBC for 'terrifying' 10-part podcast

Barrels of toxic waste in nature.
The 'brazenness of those responsible' will 'make you gasp'
By
published

In 1967, Douglas Gowan discovered a deformed calf at a farm in South Wales. The environmental campaigner spent the next five decades trying to blow the whistle on the secret toxic waste dumping he discovered had been taking place for years at a nearby landfill site, and the devastating impact of these '"forever chemicals" on the food chain. Gowan died in 2018, but his extensive files form the basis of the BBC's disturbing 10-part series, "Buried: The Last Witness". 

After receiving the tip-off, married investigative reporters Dan Ashby and Lucy Taylor teamed up with Welsh actor Michael Sheen to delve into Monsanto's illegal disposal of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) – fire-resistant chemicals used in everything from paint to paper before eventually being banned in the late 1970s.

