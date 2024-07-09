Buried: The Last Witness – 'mind-boggling' exposé into toxic chemicals
Michael Sheen teams up with the BBC for 'terrifying' 10-part podcast
In 1967, Douglas Gowan discovered a deformed calf at a farm in South Wales. The environmental campaigner spent the next five decades trying to blow the whistle on the secret toxic waste dumping he discovered had been taking place for years at a nearby landfill site, and the devastating impact of these '"forever chemicals" on the food chain. Gowan died in 2018, but his extensive files form the basis of the BBC's disturbing 10-part series, "Buried: The Last Witness".
After receiving the tip-off, married investigative reporters Dan Ashby and Lucy Taylor teamed up with Welsh actor Michael Sheen to delve into Monsanto's illegal disposal of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) – fire-resistant chemicals used in everything from paint to paper before eventually being banned in the late 1970s.
Before he died, Gowan had given a seven-hour taped interview to Sheen. The actor had come across an article mentioning Gowan's work online and was so shocked by the scandal (and lack of coverage) that he travelled to meet him to listen to his story.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
While Ashby and Taylor's "relentless fawning over Sheen made me want to shred my own ears", said Fiona Sturges in the Financial Times, the trio nonetheless make for compelling listening. The podcast is filled with "moments that will make you gasp", not only because of the massive human and environmental cost, but also the "brazenness" of those responsible.
During his lifetime, Gowan was portrayed as a "crank and conspiracy theorist". Through his recordings with Sheen, though, we hear how his tireless campaign to uncover the scandal cost him his marriage, friendships and, following persistent exposure to PCBs, his health.
The "mind-boggling" series has plenty of "terrifying" material, said Miranda Sawyer in The Guardian. However, it's only when scientists are brought in to reveal the shocking levels of banned chemicals in soil samples at various locations across the world that "you start to feel sick".
There is much to "take on board", added Patricia Nicol in The Times. But what lingers long after the podcast has finished are the "bleakly sobering details about the trace chemicals in our water, land and food".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Who will be Keir Starmer's allies on the world stage?
Today's Big Question Prime minister heads to Washington to begin building new international relationships
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'DOJ sets target on corrupt landlords'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
How to spend a long weekend in Torshavn
The Week Recommends The tiny capital of the Faroe Islands is easy to reach thanks to new direct flights from Gatwick
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Thief at the British Museum: a 'gripping exposé'
The Week Recommends The BBC's 'electrifying' nine-part series delves into the hunt for the missing gems
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
5 podcasts you may have missed this spring
The Week Recommends A couple of cold cases, an in-depth look at Guantánamo Bay and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
5 podcasts you may have missed this winter
The week recommends Take a chance on some of these shows before spring gets here
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
5 podcasts you may have missed this fall
The Week Recommends These shows are worth a binge before you start anticipating next year's podcast crop
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The Week’s best podcasts of 2022
The Week Recommends Top picks include 28ish Days Later, Can I tell you a secret? and the highly ‘bingeable’ Case 63
By The Week Staff Published
-
Four of the best podcasts about women and society
The Week Recommends Featuring Visible Women, Clipped Wings, Ki & Di: The Podcast and 28ish Days Later
By The Week Staff Published
-
Podcasts of the week: from true crime to a true-crime drama
The Week Recommends Featuring Killer Book Club, RedHanded, Criminal, Radioman and Lady Killers With Lucy Worsley
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best podcasts of 2021
Speed Read The Week’s pick of must-listen shows in genres including comedy, history, true crime and more from the past year
By The Week Staff Published