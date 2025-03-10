5 illuminating podcasts you may have missed this winter
An in-depth look at online scamming mills, how a family deals with conspiracy theories and more
Between wrapping up last year and kicking off this one, winter debuted several podcasts to help listeners get through the colder months. From a look at Elon Musk's history with espionage to an in-depth dive at how psychiatry could go awry, here are a few podcasts you might have missed.
'Cement City' (Audacy)
This 10-part documentary podcast made a splash last year. In an attempt to discover what is "ailing small towns in America's one-time manufacturing hubs," host-journalist Jeanne Marie Laskas and producer Erin Anderson picked one and moved there, said The New York Times. After three years of living in and reporting from Donora, Pennsylvania, the pair produced this "extraordinarily immersive portrait of day-to-day life in a troubled but irreducibly vibrant community." (Listen on Audacy, Apple Podcasts or Spotify)
'Elon's Spies' (Tortoise Media)
Sometimes, the best shows are short and sweet, a la "Elon's Spies" from the British company Tortoise Media. In a mere three episodes, the show delivers "a wealth of detailed investigation" about the czar of government efficiency, "all of it involving Elon Musk's use of private investigators to help him harass his perceived enemies," said The New Yorker. With Musk dominating the news cycle, now is fine time to revisit this gem, where host Alexi Mostrous illuminates some of Musk's stalkerish antics. They include the "pedo guy" saga, in which "Musk publicly insulted a diver who rescued a youth soccer team from an underwater cave," and an "apparent public-humiliation gambit targeting Musk's former girlfriend Amber Heard." (Listen on Tortoise Media, Apple Podcasts or Spotify)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Embedded: Alternate Realities' (NPR)
The latest season of NPR's "Embedded" focuses on the relationship between radio producer Zach Mack and his aging father who believes in "conspiracy theories like terrorist immigrants, electromagnetic pulses, societal collapse, etc.," said Vulture. Sometime last year, Mack bet his father $10,000 that none of his " doomsday predictions" would occur by the year's end. The bet is both a "playful put-up-or-shut-up proposal" and a "quietly desperate piece of outreach from a son trying his best to see if his father can be retrieved from a kind of madness that's all too familiar today."
The resulting three-part series is "as gorgeous as it is painful," and what emerges is "both a gripping portrait of a family in crisis and a meditation on what it means to exist in a world where we truly aren't able to live with each other." (Listen on NPR, Apple Podcasts or Spotify)
'Bad Therapist' (Independent)
At a time when therapy speak has spilled from clinical settings to the mainstream, "Bad Therapist" reminds us that not all therapists are created equal. Hosted by psychotherapist Ash Compton and journalist Rachel Monroe, this show delves into centuries of bad actors infiltrating the world of psychotherapy. Operating as a "response to the contemporary rise of therapy and therapy-speak as a cultural aesthetic as opposed to a scientifically driven discipline," each episode sees the pair "interrogate different expressions of therapy gone wrong: scammers, self-proclaimed gurus and conversion therapy," said Vulture. (Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify)
'Scam Inc.' (The Economist)
This new podcast series is a "shocking look at transnational organised crime," The Economist said, and is "nearly as big as the illegal-drug trade and far more sophisticated than you might think." "Scam Inc" is hosted by Sue-Lin Wong, The Economist's Southeast Asia correspondent and host of "The Prince", an award-winning series about China's leader, Xi Jinping. The new series explores the sophisticated billion-dollar industry of online scams. Wong traces the story from the collapse of a bank in rural Kansas to networks of scam compounds in Southeast Asia where people are subject to inhumane conditions. Of all the coverage on the subject, The Economist series stands out for its "more sweeping scope and its ability to illustrate a network of depraved systems with greater accessibility," said Vulture. (Listen on The Economist, Apple Podcasts or Spotify)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
'The Postal Service has bound our nation together'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
ICE arrests Palestinian advocate with green card
Speed Read Recent Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil has had his visa revoked, despite his status as a permanent resident
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump doesn't rule out recession as tariffs bite
Speed Read In an interview for Fox News, Trump acknowledges the economic turbulence caused by his tariffs but claims his policies will be worth it in the long run
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
5 reflective podcasts you may have missed this fall
The Week Recommends Shining a light on the NYPD, Hollywood's rock groupies of the '60s and '70s, and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is the Big Apple drying up?
Podcast Plus, will we benefit from a phone company shake-up? And is marriage good for your mental health?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Should we talk to the voices in our heads?
Podcast Plus Macron charms Morocco, and do Americans really work harder than the rest of us?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Who will be the first trillionaire?
Podcast Plus, what has the Pope been doing in Asia? And why is ketamine addiction on the rise?
By The Week Staff Published
-
5 insightful podcasts you may have missed this summer
The Week Recommends A few podcast veterans and a number binge-worthy newcomers created an entertaining summer for podcast listeners
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Buried: The Last Witness – 'mind-boggling' exposé into toxic chemicals
The Week Recommends Michael Sheen teams up with the BBC for 'terrifying' 10-part podcast
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Thief at the British Museum: a 'gripping exposé'
The Week Recommends The BBC's 'electrifying' nine-part series delves into the hunt for the missing gems
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: How the internet has changed the Amazon
Podcast Plus, anonymity for sex-crime suspects, and a bad day for French pride
By The Week Staff Published