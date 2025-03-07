The Week Unwrapped: Why do young people love ASMR?

Plus can US football stamp out homophobia? And why is Scottish Gallic getting a TV boost?

A woman creating ASMR audio recordings
(Image credit: LittleCityLifestylePhotography / Getty Images)

Are young people turning away from sensory stimuli? Can US football stamp out homophobia? And why is Scottish Gallic getting a TV boost? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

