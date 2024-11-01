The Week Unwrapped: Should we talk to the voices in our heads?

Plus Macron charms Morocco, and do Americans really work harder than the rest of us?

What is France up to in North Africa? Could virtual characters help treat psychosis? And do Americans work harder than Europeans? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

