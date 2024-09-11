5 insightful podcasts you may have missed this summer

A few podcast veterans and a number binge-worthy newcomers created an entertaining summer for podcast listeners

Orange headphones on beach
These podcasts ensured breezy summer listening
(Image credit: margouillatphotos / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

This summer was packed with poignant, timely podcasts that captivated listeners during the hotter months. From an experiment with generative AI to a deep dive into why no one was held accountable for the Haditha massacre, these are five podcasts from this summer worth running back to before the fall — or even during it!

Shell Game (Independent)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Podcast Reviews Summer Olympics
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸