Thief at the British Museum: a 'gripping exposé'

The BBC's 'electrifying' nine-part series delves into the hunt for the missing gems

The Great Court at the British Museum.
The real crime is the museum's 'appalling handling' of the thefts
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Neil Hall)
By
published

The scandal behind the British Museum's missing artefacts had all the makings of a dazzling podcast. A tale of priceless treasures, eccentric antiquities dealers and slippery curators, it felt akin to a "detective story from the golden age of crime", said James Marriott in The Times. "Thank God someone has gone and made it". 

"Thief at the British Museum" delves into the fascinating true story of how hundreds of precious stones vanished from the UK's most visited attraction over a 10-year period before being sold on eBay – without anyone sounding the alarm. When the story finally came to light, curator Peter Higgs was sacked. Former chancellor and the museum's chair of trustees George Osborne said the institution had been "the victim of an inside job", but Higgs denied the allegations. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Podcast Reviews The Week Recommends British Museum
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸