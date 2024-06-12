Thief at the British Museum: a 'gripping exposé'
The BBC's 'electrifying' nine-part series delves into the hunt for the missing gems
The scandal behind the British Museum's missing artefacts had all the makings of a dazzling podcast. A tale of priceless treasures, eccentric antiquities dealers and slippery curators, it felt akin to a "detective story from the golden age of crime", said James Marriott in The Times. "Thank God someone has gone and made it".
"Thief at the British Museum" delves into the fascinating true story of how hundreds of precious stones vanished from the UK's most visited attraction over a 10-year period before being sold on eBay – without anyone sounding the alarm. When the story finally came to light, curator Peter Higgs was sacked. Former chancellor and the museum's chair of trustees George Osborne said the institution had been "the victim of an inside job", but Higgs denied the allegations.
Now, said Tristram Fane Saunders in The Telegraph, this "gripping nine-part exposé" is delving into how the scandal came to light. The podcast follows Dr Ittai Gradel – a charismatic Danish antiquities dealer who realised something was badly wrong.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A lot more "fun" than you'd expect a "mild-mannered expert in Greco-Roman miniatures to be", Gradel reveals how he figured out the museum's artefacts were being sold online and embarked on a quest to hunt down the stolen gems, all while dealing with a terminal cancer diagnosis (he is now in remission). Asked why he would spend what could have been his last weeks tracking down the missing treasures, he said: "You can't spend your entire day concentrating on dying."
The "warm, classy" series is neatly presented by the BBC's culture and media editor, Katie Razzall, who builds up a "lovely rapport" with Gradel, said Miranda Sawyer in The Guardian. Thanks to his photographic memory and many visits to the museum as a young man, the "hero of the series" realises that the gems are being sold on eBay nefariously and traces the vendor to a PayPal account registered to Higgs's personal email address.
"Slam dunk, you'd think, but the tale doesn't end with Gradel's sleuthing": trying to get his detective work taken seriously proves much harder than expected. The British Museum eventually launched legal proceedings against Higgs, who denies the thefts and is currently defending the civil case brought against him. No one has yet been arrested or charged.
The real crime, noted Saunders in The Telegraph, is the museum's "appalling handling" of the thefts, from the decade-long disappearances of the artefacts, to the lengthy refusal to accept the eventual tip-off from Gradel. "I began to wonder whether the British Museum deserved its gems back after all."
It's certainly an "electrifying" series, said Daisy Dunn in The Spectator. But Gradel's resemblance to Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes is "hammed up" to an "irritating degree" and the references to his "specialist knowledge about history" will get on the nerves of "anyone with an ounce of intelligence".
Still, said Marriott in The Times, the "deftly told" story is a "pleasure" to listen to: "I was hooked."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'Worst airport I've ever been to'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The lipstick index: sign of the economic times
In The Spotlight Shoppers treat themselves to small indulgences in times of economic hardship
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Intermittent fasting: does diet pioneered by Michael Mosley work?
The Explainer Doctor's TV documentary and international best-selling book 'set the stage for the next great fad diet'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
5 podcasts you may have missed this spring
The Week Recommends A couple of cold cases, an in-depth look at Guantánamo Bay and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
5 podcasts you may have missed this winter
The week recommends Take a chance on some of these shows before spring gets here
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
5 podcasts you may have missed this fall
The Week Recommends These shows are worth a binge before you start anticipating next year's podcast crop
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: EU corruption, activist museums, and the Gay Games
Podcast Why is Europe having so much trouble with corruption? Can museums change the climate? And what does Asia make of its first Gay Games?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week’s best podcasts of 2022
The Week Recommends Top picks include 28ish Days Later, Can I tell you a secret? and the highly ‘bingeable’ Case 63
By The Week Staff Published
-
Four of the best podcasts about women and society
The Week Recommends Featuring Visible Women, Clipped Wings, Ki & Di: The Podcast and 28ish Days Later
By The Week Staff Published
-
Podcasts of the week: from true crime to a true-crime drama
The Week Recommends Featuring Killer Book Club, RedHanded, Criminal, Radioman and Lady Killers With Lucy Worsley
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best podcasts of 2021
Speed Read The Week’s pick of must-listen shows in genres including comedy, history, true crime and more from the past year
By The Week Staff Published