The dead, the living and a bunch of scammers are the stars of the current podcast season

Exploring the cultural impact of Jerry Springer, a look at contemporary spending habits and more

Photo collage of 1950s Black dancers performing a jitterbug stunt, a still of Jerry Springer from his eponymous show, a hand holding a credit card, a ring light, and Amy Poehler with a microphone.
Amy Poehler and Jerry Springer are two stars of the current podcast season
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

It's nearly half way through the year, and podcast fans have had a decent lineup of new shows to listen to as we head into the latter half of 2025. They Include a deep cultural dive into the life of the late Jerry Springer and a show that unpacks the way we spend money.

'Final Thoughts: Jerry Springer' (Audible)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸