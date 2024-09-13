The Week Unwrapped: Who will be the first trillionaire?

Plus, what has the Pope been doing in Asia? And why is ketamine addiction on the rise?

Elon Musk giving a talk during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 in June
Elon Musk at the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 in June
(Image credit: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images)

What has the Pope been doing in Asia? Why is ketamine addiction on the rise? And who will win the race to a trillion dollars? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Pope Francis Drugs Elon Musk
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸