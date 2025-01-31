The Week Unwrapped: Are our phones fuelling a Congolese militia?

Plus, what's behind a spate of hate crimes in Australia? And why is carbon monoxide the new 'drug' of choice for cyclists?

A miner works a seam in a gold mine in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo
A miner called Arthur works a seam at a small-scale gold mine in South Kivu province, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo
(Image credit: Glody Murhabazi / AFP / Getty Images)

What's behind a spate of hate crimes in Australia? Are our phones fuelling a Congolese militia? And why is carbon monoxide the new 'drug' of choice for cyclists? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

