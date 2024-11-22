The Week Unwrapped: Are we any closer to identifying UFOs?

Plus, will deals with Tunisia and Kurdistan help Labour? And what next for the Wagner Group?

Pentagon
(Image credit: Douglas Rissing / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Will deals with Tunisia and Kurdistan help Labour? What next for the Wagner Group? And are we any closer to identifying UFOs? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

