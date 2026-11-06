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The Week Unwrapped: Can Delhi tackle its Diwali air-pollution surge?

Plus, what’s behind the apparent rise in families going no-contact? And why are charity shop profits falling?

A commuter walks near India Gate amid heavy smog pollution in Delhi
A commuter in heavy smog near India Gate in Delhi
(Image credit: Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images)

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