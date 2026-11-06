The Week Unwrapped: Can Delhi tackle its Diwali air-pollution surge?
Plus, what’s behind the apparent rise in families going no-contact? And why are charity shop profits falling?
Can Delhi tackle the surge of hazardous air during Diwali? What’s behind the apparent rise in families going “no contact”?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
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