The Week Unwrapped: EU corruption, activist museums, and the Gay Games
Why is Europe having so much trouble with corruption? Can museums change the climate? And what does Asia make of its first Gay Games?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Jamie Timson, Jessica Hullinger and Emma Smith.
In this week's episode, we discuss:
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
EU corruption
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa stood down this week after prosecutors confirmed his implication in a corruption probe into the country's new lithium mines. The country is now facing a power vacuum and its green credentials have been tainted, but this is not the first episode of corruption the EU has faced in the last 12 months. Are these corruption cases having a corrosive effect on public faith in institutions? And what next for the EU and Portugal?
Activist museums
Leading museums in the UK are teaming up to tackle the climate crisis. They've committed to managing collections more sustainably and using their influence to get audiences involved in the cause. But are these new pledges enough? And should museums take funding from fossil fuel giants like BP?
The Gay Games
The latest edition of the Gay Games, a quadrennial event, kicked off this week despite pandemic-related delays in Hong Kong. It marks the first time the celebration of LGBTQ+ sports and culture is happening in Asia and Latin America, with Guadalajara in Mexico joining as a co-host. Why are LGBTQ+ sporting events important, and what did Asia and Latin America make of their inaugural Gay Games?
