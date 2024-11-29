The Week Unwrapped: Is Britain falling out of love with the cuppa?

Plus, is HIV in retreat? How is Bob Geldof reshaping the Band Aid story?

A row of four teabags with loose tea beneath them
(Image credit: Jongdal Jeong / Getty Images)

Is HIV in retreat? How is Bob Geldof reshaping the Band Aid story? And is Britain falling out of love with the cuppa? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

