The Week Unwrapped: Is population growth going into reverse?
Plus, will the Taliban stop women working as nurses? And are honey fans in a sticky spot?
Will the Taliban stop women working as nurses? Is population growth going into reverse? And are honey fans in a sticky spot? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:
