The Week Unwrapped: Korean space race, porn-scanning and job hogs

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Mariana Vieira, Julia O'Driscoll and Leaf Arbuthnot

Korean space race

South Korea has successfully conducted a flight of a solid-fuel rocket carrying a satellite over the sea near Jeju island, amid a growing space race with neighbouring North Korea. Is Korean rivalry spilling over into space?

Porn-scanning

Porn websites can use AI face-scanning technology to prevent children and teenagers from accessing their content, in new rules proposed by Ofcom. How would this new technology work? Does it pose a threat to user privacy? And are there alternative, less intrusive security measures that could be put in place?



Job hogs

The rise of remote working has led to another trend: so-called "overemployment". Away from the prying eyes of managers in the office, some workers are taking on more than one full-time job at a time. The financial benefits are clear, but is it sustainable? And should employers be worried?