The Week Unwrapped: Should pubs get more political support?

Plus, have we overlooked the benefits of tech for the over-50s? And are US-style book bans heading our way?

Keir Starmer pulling a pint in a pub while campaigning in 2020
(Image credit: Hugh Hastings / Getty Images)

Should pubs get more political support? Have we overlooked the benefits of tech for the over-50s? And are US-style book bans heading our way? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸