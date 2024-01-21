The Week Unwrapped: Wellness, stressful siblings and the NFL

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Harriet Marsden, Leaf Arbuthnot and Sorcha Bradley.

The global corporate wellness industry was worth $53 billion last year, according to new research — up from $8 billion in 2016. But a recent UK study found that employees who tried their companies' mental health and wellness initiatives, like mindfulness seminars, counselling or stress management courses, reported no real benefit. Some courses actually appeared to have a negative impact on wellbeing. Are workplace well-being programs a waste of money? What is corporate wellness really worth?

Scientists looking at data from more than 18,000 teenagers in China and the United States found that the more siblings a teenager has, the more likely they are to be depressed, anxious and have low self-esteem. Are there any benefits to having siblings? Can you ever overcome sibling rivalry? And what's the best way to navigate what will likely be the longest relationship of your life?

Twenty-two-year-old Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has quit professional rugby and is heading to the United States for a chance to play American football in the NFL. Why is his decision such a shock? What are his chances of success? And could rugby lose more of its top players to America?