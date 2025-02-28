The Week Unwrapped: What do forever chemicals mean for firefighters?

Plus can we avoid another heating bill hike? And will a new test tell us how quickly our organs are ageing?

Firefighters deploying fire-suppressing foam
(Image credit: Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya / Anadolu / Getty Images)

What can be done about firefighting forever chemicals? Can we avoid another heating bill hike? And will a new test tell us how quickly our organs are ageing? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

