The Week Unwrapped: What's on the to-do list for Mexico's first female president?
Plus, is the menopause an economic issue? And why did Francis Ford Coppola's pet project bomb at the box office?
What's on the to-do list for Mexico's first female president? Is the menopause an economic issue? And why did Francis Ford Coppola's pet project bomb at the box office? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
Note: this episode includes references to suicide. The Samaritans offer support to people having suicidal thoughts. You can call them free on 116 123.
