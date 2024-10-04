The Week Unwrapped: What's on the to-do list for Mexico's first female president?

Plus, is the menopause an economic issue? And why did Francis Ford Coppola's pet project bomb at the box office?

Claudia Sheinbaum
Claudia Sheinbaum promised that there will be no return to the 'irresponsible' drug war between the government and the cartels
(Image credit: Israel Gutierrez / Shutterstock)

What's on the to-do list for Mexico's first female president? Is the menopause an economic issue? And why did Francis Ford Coppola's pet project bomb at the box office? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Mexico
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸