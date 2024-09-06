The Week Unwrapped: Who shot Hvaldimir the 'spy whale'?

Plus, Chinese TV targeting African hearts and minds, and the former supermodel who sparked a cancer row

Hvaldimir the spy whale
Hvaldimir, seen here in happier times
(Image credit: Al Armiger / Alamy Stock Photo)

Will pay TV win African hearts and minds? How did a former supermodel spark a cancer row? And what can we learn from the death of a cetaceous spy suspect? And have government spending cuts led to worse art? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. 

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

The Week Unwrapped Cancer Africa Russia
