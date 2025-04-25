The Week Unwrapped: Why was Pope Francis controversial in Argentina?

Plus, could marriage increase your risk of dementia? And what is the true cost of that viral pistachio chocolate?

A worshipper waves an Argentinian flag as Pope Francis greets crowds in St. Peter&#039;s Square in the Vatican.
(Image credit: Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images)

Why was Latin America's first Pope so divisive in his homeland? Could marriage increase your risk of dementia? And what is the true cost of that viral pistachio chocolate?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸