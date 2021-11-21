Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Thanksgiving inflation

Artists take on rising meat prices, government reassurances, and more

byThe Week Staff
November 21, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Dick Wright | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2021 Hellertoon.com

Editorial Cartoon.

Ed Wexler | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

