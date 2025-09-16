September 16 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include bad news for inflation, Brian Kilmeade's solution, and Kash Patel's dinner order

This editorial cartoon depicts a female and male television newscaster on the air. The male&amp;rsquo;s face looks like a sad emoji as the woman says, &amp;ldquo;Coming up next: the latest in inflation and unemployment news.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade behind a counter at an office labeled &amp;ldquo;Government Services.&amp;rdquo; There is a sign posted that says &amp;ldquo;Get the shot!&amp;rdquo; A woman member of the public stops by and says, &amp;ldquo;Minimum wage is $7.25 and I can&amp;rsquo;t afford an apartment! I&amp;rsquo;m basically homeless&amp;hellip; Can I get some government assistance?&amp;rdquo; Kilmeade responds, &amp;ldquo;You certainly can! You qualify for our involuntary lethal injection program.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man tapping out a message on his cell phone that reads &amp;ldquo;To boldly go where no one has gone before,&amp;rdquo; followed by an asterisk. At the bottom of the image next to an asterisk are the words, &amp;ldquo;The only comment on &amp;lsquo;Kirk&amp;rsquo; that won&amp;rsquo;t get you in trouble.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This editorial cartoon depicts two members of the U.S. Navy onboard a massive aircraft carrier. One navy man holds up a shirt and says, &amp;ldquo;We didn&amp;rsquo;t get the naval ships and combat aircraft we desperately needed, but we got those cool &amp;lsquo;Department of War&amp;rsquo; T-shirts.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Another Obscene Trump Drawing.&amp;rdquo; It shows Trump&amp;rsquo;s hands on a map of the United States of America. Trump has crossed out the &amp;ldquo;United&amp;rdquo; part and written, &amp;ldquo;I couldn&amp;rsquo;t care less!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Sisyphus&amp;rdquo; and is reminiscent of the mythological character doomed to push a boulder up a hill only to have to roll back down over and over again. This Sisyphus is labeled &amp;ldquo;PA&amp;rdquo; to represent Pennsylvania and pushes a boulder labeled &amp;ldquo;Budget Brinkmanship&amp;rdquo; that looks like the U.S. Capitol Building.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Republican Politicans&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts a family posing in front of a Christmas tree for a family photo with each person holding a rifle. The husband and wife stand behind three smiling children seated on a couch. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;We need to wrap this up. I don&amp;rsquo;t want to be late for my press conference condemning leftists for promoting violence.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a castaway on a deserted island about to be rescued by two sailors in a large boat. One of the sailors holds a newspaper with a headline of, &amp;ldquo;Mayhem! Turmoil! Despair!&amp;rdquo; The castaway, who has written &amp;ldquo;SOS&amp;rdquo; in the sand on the island says, &amp;ldquo;You know what? On second thought, I&amp;rsquo;m good.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel editorial cartoon. The left panel is titled, &amp;ldquo;Kash Patel&amp;rdquo; at work and depicts the Director of the FBI in a suit with his eyes wide. A person holding a pencil asks, &amp;ldquo;What are your orders, Director Patel?&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, the outside of Rao&amp;rsquo;s Italian Restaurant in New York City is visible with Patel&amp;rsquo;s voice saying, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll have the porterhouse with the peas and the prosciutto!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a human-looking missile in the middle of a war-torn landscape near broken signs that read &amp;ldquo;Poland&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Kyiv&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Odessa.&amp;rdquo; The missile looks eager and thoughtful as it looks at a map of Europe to plan its next strike.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

