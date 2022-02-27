Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

7 cartoons about Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Artists take on the long-feared incursion, echoes of Russia's past, and more

byThe Week Staff
February 27, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com

Skip advert
  • Political satire
Skip advert

Recommended

7 cartoons about Republicans' defense of Russia
Political Cartoon.
Feature

7 cartoons about Republicans' defense of Russia

Most Popular

U.S.-Russia tensions just took their darkest turn yet
Vladimir Putin.
Picture of Damon LinkerDamon Linker

U.S.-Russia tensions just took their darkest turn yet

Live stream of planes landing during storm draws big online crowd
Heathrow Airport
taking off

Live stream of planes landing during storm draws big online crowd

Putin pledges to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine, which is led by a Jewish president
Volodymyr Zelensky
Godwin's law

Putin pledges to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine, which is led by a Jewish president