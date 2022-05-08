Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 cartoons about the leaked Roe draft

Artists take on the breach of protocol, the future of abortion, and more

The Week Staff
May 8, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com

Political Cartoon.

R.J. Matson | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Joel Pett | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

  Political satire
