Democrats can solve all their infrastructure problems with 1 easy trick

Democrats' push for new spending on infrastructure and welfare has gotten bogged down. The major problem within the caucus, it seems, is not the contents of President Biden's proposals but the tax increases on the wealthy he would use to pay for them. Lobbyists are crawling over Capitol Hill like maggots on a ripe horse carcass, and corrupt party members are getting more and more squirrelly about every proposed revenue raiser. Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) have attracted most of the criticism for refusing to reform the filibuster, but if the Senate vote against the $15 minimum is any guide, there are probably another dozen or so congressional Democrats that rate the pocketbooks of the donor class above their own party's political fortunes or the survival of the American republic.

However, it is worth remembering that there is a simple and easy way to cut this political knot — just borrow the money. Raise whatever taxes the corporate stooges can stomach, borrow the balance, and we can all get on with our lives.

For one thing, there is no sign that the nation is running out of room to borrow. Despite the large national debt, borrowing costs as a percentage of GDP are near historic lows — barely half of what they were in the 1990s. There have been some price hikes in some markets, but these appear to be mostly temporary supply bottlenecks related to the pandemic, and in some cases like lumber, prices seem to have already turned the corner. It'll sort itself out sooner or later, if demand remains strong.

Meanwhile, the most recent jobs report found only modest hiring in May — 559,000 new jobs, while America is still about 7.4 million jobs below where it was in February 2020. Economic data are noisy and it will take many more months to get a clear picture of what's happening, but for the moment it looks as though a full economic recovery may take well into 2023. It would be wise to give the economy another boost for the next few years, in case the sugar high of the pandemic rescue packages runs out next year.