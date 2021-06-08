Terry McAuliffe wins Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial primary

He's already served as governor of Virginia, and Terry McAuliffe is now one step closer to doing it again.

On Tuesday, McAuliffe won the state's Democratic gubernatorial primary, several media outlets project, defeating Virginia Del. Lee Carter, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

The Republican gubernatorial nominee is Glenn Youngkin, a wealthy businessman who once served as CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group. While thanking supporters during his victory speech on Tuesday night, McAuliffe criticized his opponent for saying former President Donald Trump inspired him to run for governor.

"We cannot let Glenn Youngkin do to Virginia what Donald Trump has done to our country," McAuliffe said. "Think about that. With all the issues you are facing ... the reason he is running is because of Donald Trump? Are you kidding me?"

McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018, and before that was chairman of the Democratic National Committee and chair of Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.