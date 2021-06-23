NYC mayoral primary: Democrat Eric Adams holds initial lead, Andrew Yang concedes

New York City voters hit the polls on Tuesday for the mayoral primary, but they won't know which Democrat won for several weeks.

A new ranked-choice voting system was used for the primary, allowing New Yorkers to pick up to five candidates in order of preference. With ranked-choice, even if a person's No. 1 pick doesn't have enough support to win, they are still able to boost their other preferred candidates. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, then ranked choice will not come into play.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all voters had the option to send in their ballots. Because of this, the winner likely won't be known until mid-July, because a ranked choice analysis can't take place until after the deadline to receive absentee ballots. About 87,000 absentee ballots have been received that need to be counted, and many more expected to arrive by mail in the next several days.

As of early Wednesday morning, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading the 13 Democratic candidates. With 90 percent of in-person votes counted, Adams, a former police captain, is the No. 1 choice on 31 percent of the ballots. In second place with 22 percent of the vote is Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer, closely followed by former sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia, who has 20 percent of the vote.

Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, conceded on Tuesday night after coming in fourth. "I am a numbers guy," he told supporters. "And I am not going to be the next mayor of New York City based on the numbers that have come in tonight."

Because of term limits, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is not running again. In the Republican primary, there were just two candidates, and Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels patrol group, defeated businessman Fernando Mateo.