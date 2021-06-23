Matthew McConaughey has the best favorability numbers of any potential Texas gubernatorial challenger

How's Matthew McConaughey doing in his potential bid for governor of Texas? According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, quite alright, alright, alright.

Quinnipiac reports that the Academy Award-winning actor received the second-highest favorability rating — 42 percent — among "elected officials, candidates, or potential candidates" in the race to become either governor of Texas or Texas attorney general. McConaughey ranks behind current Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (49 percent), and ahead of former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (34 percent). While 41 percent of Texans would like to see the Dallas Buyers Club actor attempt a gubernatorial run, 47 percent think he should forego the plan and stick to acting.

Meanwhile, McConaughey's 20 percent unfavorable rating fell far below Abbott's 43 percent and O'Rourke's 42 percent.

Shockingly, 36 percent of people said they "haven't heard enough" about McConaughey, leaving us feeling rather dazed and confused.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,009 registered Texas voters from June 15-21. Results have a margin of error of three percentage points. See more results at Quinnipiac University.