Hoyer: A Jan. 6 investigation that doesn't call on 'key' Trump officials is 'incomprehensible'

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) is not mincing words.

On Monday, the House majority leader said it would be "incomprehensible" and "irresponsible" if "key" Trump officials were not asked to testify before the Jan. 6 select committee, NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports.

House Dem @LeaderHoyer says it would be "incomprehensible" if key Trump officials were not called before the Jan 6 Select Committee. More here: pic.twitter.com/d56Slx3CzL — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 26, 2021

Hoyer neglected to name specific people, but qualified that "anybody and everybody who has relevant knowledge ... to who, what, where, when, and why of Jan. 6, preceding it, during it, and after it" should be included in the investigation. His remarks cover White House officials, as well as those who were around former President Donald Trump — like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on whether committee to investigate January 6th insurrection should subpoena House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): “I think the American people ought to hear from him.” pic.twitter.com/uIOz8Sl37H — The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2021

Hoyer also said that while he believes there are some Republicans, like Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), who'd like to see a Jan. 6 investigation, others are afraid because "they don't think the truth will set them free."

NOW: Hoyer says GOP is afraid of an insurrection investigation because “The truth will not set them free” pic.twitter.com/PVVTiIVDGN — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 26, 2021

Last week, McCarthy pulled all five of his GOP picks from the select committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blocked the appointments of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). When Pelosi instead asked Kinzinger to serve alongside Cheney, the committee's other GOP member, McCarthy dubbed them both "Pelosi Republicans."