Fox News vs. Team USA

You'd think that an international athletic competition known for its heavy nationalist overtones and that the United States has historically dominated would be just the thing for the flag-waving MAGA crowd. But no, the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics has become the latest target of conservative cancel culture. As the Games began last Saturday, former President Donald Trump got the Olympics hate-race off to a flying start at a rally in Phoenix. Pointing to the U.S. women's soccer team's surprising 3-0 loss to Sweden, Trump blamed the upset on some of the American players' having taken a knee to protest racism right before the game began. That the winning Swedish players had also joined in the act did nothing to keep Trump from asserting that "wokeism makes you lose." Encouraging the Phoenix crowd to boo the team's performance,Trump claimed Americans were happy about the team's loss because it proved "woke politics" was ruining the nation. "Woke politics," Trump said, "takes the life and joy out of everything." Trump would know about taking the life and joy out of everything. Yet the former president is hardly alone in attacking the Olympics – and the American team – this year. Indeed, he's been joined by a robust chorus on the right who have made Olympic hating their sport. On Fox News, the network has taken time out from its dangerous anti-vaccination message to regularly knock Team USA. The Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren opened her Monday show with an extended rant about the "Woke-lympics." Team USA, she said, is the "largest group of whiny social justice activists the Olympics has seen in decades."

Fox News' attention to the Iranian defector Saied Mollaei dedicating his silver medal in judo to Israel, further belies the network's disingenuous contention that politics has no place at the Games. The "shut up and dribble" position they've taken when U.S. athletes speak out about racial injustice or gender inequality only highlights how much conservative media outlets aren't focused on the actual athletic results but rather on how they can use the Olympics to stir up their audience's outrages and grievances. "The Olympics and sports are about bringing people together beyond the issues of the day," Fox News' Tammy Bruce smugly asserted the other night as she lashed out at U.S. athletes for being "more interested in scoring woke points than actual ones." In obsessing over these small examples of political expression and in pushing an inaccurate narrative of American decline at the Games, Bruce and other conservative commentators show that they are really the ones politicizing the Olympics, turning it into their latest culture war battlefield.