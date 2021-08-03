Shontel Brown defeats Nina Turner in Democratic primary for Ohio House seat

Shontel Brown defeated Nina Turner on Tuesday in Ohio's 11th Congressional District Democratic primary.

Brown, a Cuyahoga County Council member, was backed by Democratic establishment figures like Hillary Clinton and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). Turner, a former state senator and co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, was endorsed by progressives, including Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Turner went into the primary with more name recognition, Politico reports, and in May internal campaign polling was showing her with 50 percent of the vote. She has conceded, telling supporters, "On this night, we will not cross the river."

The House seat in the solidly blue 11th Congressional District was vacated earlier this year by former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is now serving as the Biden administration's secretary of Housing and Urban Development. In the November election, Brown will face off against Republican business owner Laverne Gore.