Jan. 6 select committee issues subpoenas to organizers of pro-Trump rally

On Wednesday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas to 11 people, including the founders and staffers of the pro-Trump group Women for America First.

Women for America First held the permit for the "Stop the Steal" rally that took place immediately before supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. The organization's founder, Amy Kremer, has been asked to turn over documents and appear before the committee for a deposition. Another person asked to give information to the committee is Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of Mick Mulvaney, an ex-GOP congressman and one-time acting White House chief of staff. She was listed on the rally permit as a "VIP lead," The Washington Post reports.

Katrina Pierson, Trump's campaign spokeswoman in 2016, also received a subpoena on Wednesday. During the Trump administration, Pierson worked at a pro-Trump political organization, and was reportedly an informal liaison between the White House and the rally, the Post says. The committee, which is asking her to share documents and sit for a deposition, wrote that Pierson "participated in a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office on Jan. 4, 2021," to discuss upcoming rallies.

Last week, subpoenas were sent to several people close to Trump, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and longtime adviser Steve Bannon. Many more subpoenas are expected to be issued in the coming weeks, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the select committee's vice chair, said numerous people have "reached out to us who are coming in without subpoenas, coming in to talk to us, coming in to do what I think really is their duty as citizens to share what happened that day and in the days leading up to Jan. 6."