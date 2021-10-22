Liz Cheney, Marjorie Taylor Greene take turns calling each other 'a joke'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) "a joke" on Thursday, after Greene told her the Republican Party "rejected you.'

The congressional clash took place on the House floor as lawmakers voted on whether to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt. Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has ignored subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Axios reports that Greene first approached Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who like Cheney is on the select committee. "This is a joke," Greene said to him. "Why don't you care about the American people?" "You represent the American people," Raskin replied. "You represent Congress," Greene responded.

Greene turned her attention to Cheney, telling her, "You're done. You're a joke, Liz. Your party rejected you." Cheney shot back that it is Greene, in fact, who is "a joke," and brought up her 2018 Facebook post suggesting that space lasers propped up by the Rothschild banking family — a frequent target of conspiracy theorists — caused California wildfires.

Raskin later told reporters that Greene "started screaming at Liz," and "seemed to have some kind of ancient beef with the former chair of the House Republican Conference, Liz Cheney, over the Jewish space lasers thing or something like that. And she denied that she ever said that and and then blamed it on the mainstream media."