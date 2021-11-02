Terry McAuliffe stresses to supporters there are 'still a lot of votes to count'

The Virginia governor's race is too close to call, with Republican Glenn Youngkin in the lead. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, gave brief remarks on Tuesday night, saying there are "still a lot of votes to count."

With an estimated 92 percent of votes counted, Youngkin, a former private-equity executive who has never held public office, has 51.7 percent of the vote, with McAuliffe at 47.6 percent.

During his address to supporters, McAuliffe said "every single Virginian deserves to have their vote counted." He thanked those who joined his campaign, saying they knocked on the doors of more than 2 million people over the last year, including 450,000 this past weekend. He pledged to continue to fight for Virginia, and stressed the importance of protecting "a woman's right to choose" and ensuring that "everyone gets quality, affordable health care" and "a world-class education."