Adam Kinzinger calls 'con artist' Josh Hawley 'one of the worst human beings'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told the world exactly how he feels about Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), calling him "one of the worst human beings" who should be "ashamed" of things he's done.

Kinzinger blasted Hawley on Wednesday after the senator sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that said the Biden administration should stop supporting Ukraine in its efforts to be admitted into NATO. Instead, Hawley stated, the U.S. needs to focus on "denying China's hegemonic ambitions in the Indo-Pacific." Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops along the border with Ukraine, has demanded that Ukraine not be admitted into NATO.

Hawley's letter struck a nerve with Kinzinger, who tweeted in response, "I hate to be so personal, but Hawley is one of the worst human beings, and a self egrandizing [sic] con artist." Hawley is a supporter of former President Donald Trump who helped lead efforts to contest President Biden's election victory and raised his fist in support of protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Kinzinger said that when "Trump goes down," he hopes Hawley's "evil" will be out in the open "for all to see, and be ashamed of."

Kinzinger wasn't the only person to call out Hawley – on Wednesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "If you are digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with long-standing bipartisan American values, which is to stand up for the sovereignty of countries like Ukraine, but others."